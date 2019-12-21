IPO: MJ Hudson admitted to AIM market in London

Powered by LawFuel – MJ Hudson, the asset management consultancy, which provides expertise and infrastructure support to fund managers, investors and other specialists in the asset management industry, is pleased to announce that admission and dealings in its Ordinary Shares commenced today, Thursday 12th December at 8.00 a.m. on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”), under the ticker symbol MJH.

MJ Hudson is delighted to have received such strong support from the market, particularly as many IPOs have struggled, in the current environment. In all, MJ Hudson raised £31.4 million from new and existing investors, taking the market cap of the company to £97.6 million.

Matthew Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of MJ Hudson, commented:

“With the global Alternative Investment market forecast to exceed $20trn in the next five years, we see a significant opportunity to grow our business through a public listing. We have proven our ability to expand through both organic and acquisitive growth and we have attracted major international clients thanks to our reputation for quality service delivery, analytical tools from our large data capture, and Alternatives fund management focus. As a highly ambitious growth company, one which we started from scratch, we see the public markets as our natural source of long-term capital. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees for their amazing endeavours and welcome our new shareholders, with whom we look forward to sharing in the future success of the business.”

MJ Hudson intends to use the new funds to support its growth plans, which include developing and enhancing its Business Outsourcing, Advisory and Data & Analytics Divisions, carrying out further acquisitions and expanding within the key Alternative Investment markets, being the UK, U.S. and Europe.

