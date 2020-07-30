J.Lo and A.Rod Use Big Law Firm For Big Deal Buyout

J Lo and husband Alex Rodriguez have hired Big Law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in their bid to buy Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, having beaten out the hedge fund mogul Steven Cohen who is now looking for separate representation to buy the Mets.

Wachtell is representing Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees star-turned-ESPN broadcaster, and Lopez to acquire the team five sources familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg Law. Wachtell previously counseled Cohen in a deal to buy the Mets that fell through in February, according to four sources.

Cohen is now in the market for new outside counsel as he takes another attempt to buy the Mets, who play their home games at 42,000-seat Citi Field and as of late 2019 were valued at roughly $2.6 billion.