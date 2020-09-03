JF Northey Prize won by Law Foundation funded work of Professor Richard Boast QC – VUW

The Law Foundation congratulates Professor Richard Boast QC, VUW Law Faculty, for being awarded this year’s JF Northey Prize for the best book published in 2019 by a New Zealand author:The Native Land Court Volume 3 1910-1953: Collectivism, Land Development and the Law

Professor Boast’s work on the Native Land Court has produced three substantial volumes spanning the years 1862-1953. All three were funded by the Law Foundation.The first volume was a joint winner of the JF Northey Prize in 2013, and the second volume published in 2015 was also shortlisted for this prize – an amazing achievement. All were published by Thomson Reuters.