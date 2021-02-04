Jones Day partner Anna Cartwright among The Lawyer’s “Hot 100” for 2021

Anna Cartwright, a partner in Jones Day’s London Office who serves as co-leader of the Firm’s global Real Estate Practice, is among the diverse mix of legal professionals chosen by The Lawyer for its “Hot 100” list for 2021. The “Hot 100” recognizes lawyers in Britain with significant accomplishments in the prior year, who meet The Lawyer‘s criteria of excellence and relevance.

Ms. Cartwright has significant experience in private equity and M&A, with a focus on real estate private equity. She advises on a wide range of transactions including joint ventures, investments, private and public M&A, fund formations, and various matters for private equity funds. She regularly works on complex transactions involving multiple jurisdictions and has broad experience across different real estate classes. Among her recent real estate private equity representations was advising UK-listed property investment company Hansteen Holdings PLC in its £500 million sale to investment funds advised by affiliates of The Blackstone Group Inc.

The Lawyer singled out Ms. Cartwright for her leadership of the Firm’s Real Estate Practice in the European region, recognizing her “longstanding focus on private equity real estate” and her message that advising Jones Day’s real estate clients”is a funds initiative in which clients need broader advice than solely transactional.”Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.