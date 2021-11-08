Jones Day Recognized Among ‘Fearsome Foursome’ in Litigation Outlook Report

The global law firm Jones Day has again been ranked among the “Fearsome Foursome” —the law firms that clients would least like to see as opposing counsel—according to the BTI Litigation Outlook 2022: Post-Pandemic and Beyond report, published this month by the BTI Consulting Group, Inc. The report is based solely on in-depth interviews with leading legal decision makers at Fortune 1000 companies, and ranks Jones Day in all nine of its litigation categories:

Intellectual Property

Class Action

Cybersecurity

Securities & Finance

Complex Employment

Employment

Product Liability

Complex Commercial

Commercial

“General counsel and in-house litigation leaders recognize that Jones Day has the depth of legal talent and global scale to aggressively represent our clients in high-stakes matters anywhere around the globe,” said Stephanie Parker, who co-leads Jones Day’s Business & Tort Litigation Practice. “We will continue to make necessary investments to attract premier trial lawyers worldwide and support those lawyers with the resources they need to serve our clients with excellence.”

“We are grateful that in-house counsel and executives at America’s largest companies have once again identified Jones Day as an elite law firm for all types of commercial litigation,” said Michael Gray, who serves as Co-Client Affairs Partner for the Firm. “This further illustrates why our clients trust us with their most important business disputes, torts, and civil litigation—from counseling through trial and appeal—in jurisdictions all over the world.”

This is the eighth time Jones Day has been named to BTI’s Fearsome Foursome list and this report marks the latest indication from clients about the Firm’s extensive capabilities. Earlier this year, Jones Day earned “Most Recommended” status—for the 19th consecutive year—in BTI’s “Most Recommended Law Firms” report for 2021. BTI has ranked the Firm #1 in its “Client Service A-Team” survey for each of the past five years. And most recently, Jones Day was named among BTI’s M&A Powerhouse law firms for being one of “the leading law firms best suited to meet the transactional needs of clients.”

To identify the 2022 “Fearsome Foursome,” BTI conducted interviews between March 10 and September 16, 2021, asking 350 general counsel and in-house litigation heads which law firms they would least like to see on the other side of the table. The majority, unaided, named Jones Day and the other three firms on the list. BTI’s analysis of current and future trends in litigation provided in the 2022 Litigation Outlook report is based on more than 20,000 interviews spanning 20 years with corporate counsel and other legal decision makers.