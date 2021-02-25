JunoLegal Grows With Another NZ In-House Counsel Hire

New Law firm Juno Legal has recruited another senior New Zealand In-house Counsel with its recruitment of former BP NZ General Counsel Rachael Lynch.

In addition to her GC role at BP, she served as secretary of BP Oil’s risk and compliance committee and acted as governance advisor to the company board.

She has spent 15 years as an in-house lawyer, working with BAT New Zealand for a decade across its offices in Auckland, Sydney and London. She then jumped to BP Oil New Zealand, where she took on various roles.

This follows last year’s recruitment of Air New Zealand Wendy Chen, who had also served as business development manager at Air New Zealand as well as advising a number of startups and running her own business.

She had also worked as corporate counsel for OnePath, Miroma Group and ING.

Juno Legal is one of the New Law entrants in the New Zealand marketplace, providing ‘agile’ and on-demand legal solutions by scoping and assisting in-house legal teams to best address legal issues and challenges.

Headed by corporate lawyer Helen Mackay (pictured, right) the firm provides support for inhouse legal teams.

The firm also shows strong commitment to charitable and community causes through the vision of Helen Mackay to build a true, New Law firm, expanding its reach from its Wellington base to Auckland and including a legal team of more than twenty.