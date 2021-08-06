Kate Sheppard Chambers Joined By Three Additions

Kate Sheppard Chambers has grown to twelve members with the annoucement of three new members on 2 August 2021. Jennifer Wademan is an experienced litigator and family law expert with international family law practice.
She began her career as the Judges’ Clerk to the Principal Family Court Judge, before advising the New Zealand Government in anticipation of its United Nations examination on the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Lizzy Wiessing specialises in advising on local government, public law, and civil litigation legal issues. Lizzy practises from Whangārei but is available to clients throughout the country.
She has expertise in a wide range of local government matters, including Local Government Act 2002 governance, decision-making, planning and reporting, local elections, meetings issues, Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 compliance, funding and financing, and advising on liability issues. She also has extensive litigation experience, having acted for councils defending judicial review proceedings and in complicated rates recovery situations, and in rating valuations proceedings. Lizzy has appeared as junior counsel at all levels of New Zealand’s courts.
Megan Jaquiery (pictured) has jury trial experience gained over 25 years of practice and specialises in criminal defence work. Megan is based in Whanganui. A former Crown Prosecutor, Megan joined the independent bar in 2018 and now specialises in criminal defence work. Armed with significant prosecution and defence experience, she is in an ideal position to advise clients who find themselves charged with serious crimes.