Kennedys Law Firm Announces 44 Legal Directors

We are pleased to announce we have promoted 86 associates to senior associate and introduced a new legal director role, with 44 legal directors and 2 special counsel also promoted.

The legal director role is introduced in the UK, EMEA, Singapore and Latin America, and is known as of counsel in Hong Kong and special counsel in Bangkok. The role has been in place in Australia for a number of years now and the title special counsel is used.

This role creates a stronger career structure for senior lawyers at the firm, recognising experienced and technically excellent lawyers who have progressed beyond the senior associate level.

The new career structure, which is part of the firm’s continued focus on developing and attracting talent, gives senior associates the option of progressing either to legal director or directly to partnership. Legal directors will also have the option of progressing to the partnership in the future.

Nick Thomas, global senior partner, Kennedys says: “The new structure is closely linked with Kennedys’ growth agenda and international focus. The fact that we have been able to make so many promotions this year is testament to how members of our global team have risen to the challenges presented by the pandemic and have demonstrated renewed dedication, hard work, commitment and resilience. We’re all the stronger for it.”

Suzanne Liversidge, global managing partner, Kennedys, says: “Congratulations to all 132 who have been promoted. They deserve it. The promotions send a clear message that we offer great progression opportunities across the firm. We want to keep developing career structures that attract and retain top talent across our global offices.”

Caroline Wilson, global HR director at Kennedys says: “Attracting and developing talent is key to Kennedys continued growth. The role has been in place in Australia for a number of years, and we’ve now introduced it globally. The creation of the legal director role is part of our continued efforts to invest in our people across the business, whether it’s those at the very start of their careers or our senior fee-earners. This change to our career structure gives our lawyers a clear understanding of what they need to do in order to progress their careers at Kennedys, with different options available to suit individuals’ particular skills and experience.”

Those progressing to legal director/of or special counsel will be invited to take part in Kennedys global leadership programme. The programme is intended to enable them to further build their practice and market presence, whilst also enhancing their leadership capability and global strategic networks.

This promotion round follows the ten partner promotions announced in May and coincides with the firm welcoming 34 trainees: In August, the UK welcomed 23 trainees on a training contract, while a further 11 trainees join in September via the SQE training programme. The firm has a 92% trainee retention rate.

Earlier this year we implemented our hybrid working policy which allows its people to work from home up to 40% of the time. The policy is designed to promote a sustainable work-life balance, and are a result of having successfully adapted to new working patterns as a result of the global pandemic.