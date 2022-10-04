Keystone Law welcomes seven new senior lawyers to the firm

LawFuel News – Keystone Law has welcomed seven new senior lawyers to the firm, bolstering its experience and expertise across a range of practices and sectors.

Isaac Felberbaum, Robert Spedding, Trevor Garrood, Susan Haggard, Peter Millichip, Hannah Sisk and Chris Willison, are the latest lawyers to join Keystone, moving from senior roles at top UK law firms.

James Knight, Founder and CEO of Keystone Law, said:

“Keystone continues to attract high-calibre senior lawyers, enhancing the firm’s competence in a variety of areas. Isaac, Robert, Trevor, Susan, Peter, Hannah and Chris are brilliant additions to Keystone, bringing with them a wealth of experience which will support our full-servicing offering to clients.”

The new appointments are:

Isaac Felberbaum – Banking and Finance

Joined from Dentons

Isaac is a highly experienced banking and finance lawyer, specialising in syndicated loans and various types of secured and unsecured transactions. He has previously advised sovereigns and international organisations on bilateral and syndicated lending.

Isaac has advised a range of financial institutions and corporate borrowers, as well as advising global banks in their capacity as documentary agent.

Before joining Keystone, Isaac was head of the syndicated loans team at Dentons.

Robert Spedding – Banking and Finance

Joined from Dentons

Robert is a banking and finance solicitor experienced in corporate lending, general banking, syndicated loans, secondary debt trading and non-contentious restructuring and insolvency. He regularly advises banks and financial institutions on existing bilateral and syndicated lending to companies.

Robert’s expertise includes advising large companies on refinancing and selling their assets ahead of insolvency. He has previously advised both borrowers and lenders in large-scale financing arrangements.

Trevor Garrood – Commercial Property

Joined from Ince

Trevor is an expert in all areas of real estate law, with extensive experience in large real estate transactions in the City and West End of London and Canary Wharf. He has also advised on cross-border projects across Europe and in Hong Kong, ranging from start-ups to international mergers and acquisitions.

Trevor has previously advised major airlines and shipping companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, and major PLC tenants.

Susan Haggard — Commercial Property

Joined from Ince

Susan is an experienced commercial property law specialist with a diverse client portfolio. She acts for private investment companies, commercial landlords and tenants, developers, charities, and HNW individuals and family offices.

Susan advises on all aspects of commercial property investment and on disposals and acquisitions of all types including office and mixed-use buildings, retail parks, leisure, shopping centres and warehousing. She advises retail tenants, including household names, and corporate tenants, including HQ acquisitions for corporate tenants.

Peter Millichip – Sports, Media and Entertainment

Joined from Coleridge Law

Peter is an experienced sports, media and entertainment lawyer, having represented some of the leading sporting organisations and bodies including the Football Association, the British Athletics Federation, the Lawn Tennis Association and the British Equestrian Federation. He has experience across all areas of sports law, as well as regulatory and investigations, insolvency and restructuring, and competition law.

Before joining Keystone, Peter was an executive director at Coleridge Law and previously headed up Wiggin’s sports practice.

Hannah Sisk – Family

Joined from Streathers

Hannah has extensive experience in family law, with significant expertise in cases relating to finance and children. Hannah frequently advises on high-value, complex divorce cases and has advised on a range of child cases involving international elements. She is a psychotherapeutically qualified mediator, having trained with Regent College and with the National Family Mediation organisation.

Chris Willison – Banking and Finance

Joined from Francis Wilks & Jones

Chris is a highly experienced banking and finance lawyer and litigator, who advises both lenders and borrowers on all aspects of financial facilities. He frequently advises asset-based lenders, finance houses, banks, trade financiers, platform funders and their clients.

Chris also assists SMEs with business funding for sales and purchases, and provides general commercial contract advice.