Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton Add Tech & Cybersecurity Lawyer from Baker McKenzie

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 15) – Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton announced today the addition of a new partner, Sonia Baldia, to the firm’s Technology, Privacy & Cybersecurity Team in Washington, D.C. Ms. Baldia was previously a partner with Kilpatrick Townsend from 2013-15 and is rejoining the firm from Baker McKenzie.



Ms. Baldia’s practice is focused on U.S. and international commercial, technology and intellectual property (IP) transactions across a range of industries, including life sciences, banking & finance, healthcare, energy, information technology (IT), manufacturing, and software. She advises on complex sourcing, technology, and other commercial transactions and helps companies navigate legal issues raised by data, emerging technologies, and digital transformation. Ms. Baldia routinely advises clients on IP strategy, management, and monetization arrangements, leveraging her technology background and registered patent attorney credentials. She also advises on US-India inbound and outbound foreign investment, commercial contracts, and market entry matters. She is recognized for her technology transactions and outsourcing work by Chambers USA and Legal 500.



“We welcome Sonia back to the firm,” said Amanda Witt. Ms. Witt and Josh Ganz serve as Co-Chairs of Kilpatrick Townsend’s Technology, Privacy & Cybersecurity Team. Mr. Ganz noted that “she brings additional depth to our expanding practice in the large outsourcing and technology and IT transactional space which continues to be very active through the pandemic. Her high profile in the industry, combined with her exceptional client service, will attract additional opportunities for growth.”



Ms. Baldia is licensed in Washington, D.C., New York, and India, and is a registered patent attorney at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She is a frequent writer and speaker on digital transformation, global sourcing, intellectual property, and technology topics.



“It is exciting to be back at Kilpatrick Townsend. I made many friends in my previous tenure here which has made my transition a smooth one,” said Sonia Baldia. “With my significant experience in sourcing and IP-related transactional matters in the U.S. and internationally, I look forward to opportunities that create synergies between our outstanding TPC Team and the firm’s acclaimed Intellectual Property Department. This produces a perfect platform for my practice that will be tremendously beneficial to clients.”



Ms. Baldia earned her S.J.D. in Intellectual Property Law from George Washington University Law School, an LL.M. from the University of Georgia School of Law, and an LL.B. from the University of Delhi in India. She received her B.S. in Chemistry and Biology from Punjabi University. Ms. Baldia was a Research Scholar at the Max Planck Institute for International Patent, Copyright & Competition Law in Munich, Germany.

