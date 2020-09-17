Kramon & Graham boosts senior administrative team with new appointments

Powered by LawFuel – Baltimore, MD (September 16, 2020) — Kramon & Graham, a leading law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, has made three new appointments, strengthening the firm’s senior administrative management.

Kimberly Park has been promoted to Director of Finance and Operations. With more than 20 years of experience in law firm management, Kimberly will lead a team that is responsible for financial functions across the firm, including budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting and analysis. In addition, she will oversee operational functions, including space planning and vendor management.

Janet Sprinkle has been promoted to Director of Information Technology. Janet has more than 35 years of experience with the firm directing, planning, and leading all aspects of Kramon & Graham’s technology portfolio. She will continue focusing her efforts on IT security initiatives, system architecture, and program efficiency.

A veteran human resources professional, Katelyn Schmidt joins the firm to become its Director of Human Resources. Katy brings substantial experience to her new role. Before joining the firm, Katy served as a human resources manager with Choice Hotels International. As Director of Human Resources for Kramon & Graham, Katy will lead the firm’s staff and provide consultation to the firm’s executive leadership on strategic staffing plans, compensation, benefits, training, and development.

“We are delighted to have made these new appointments. These three talented individuals will further the firm’s mission of providing exceptional legal services,” said Kramon & Graham managing principal Dave Shuster. “The team is committed to excellence in administration and management, and we know that each Director will contribute greatly to the firm’s success.”

