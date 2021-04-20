Kramon & Graham Elect Principals of Firm

Associate Jordan Klumpp joins the firm’s nationally recognized real estate practice

Baltimore, MD (April 19, 2021) — Kramon & Graham, a leading law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, is pleased to announce that Louis P. Malick and Callie J. Tucker ﻿have become principals of the firm.

Louis handles a variety of high-stakes litigation matters in state and federal courts and administrative settings, including commercial and business disputes, employment matters, estate disputes, class actions, state licensing issues, and appeals. He also represents attorneys and other professionals facing disciplinary grievances or malpractice claims. He assists clients from a range of industries in navigating Maryland’s increasingly complex regulatory framework.

Before joining the firm, Louis clerked for the Honorable Deborah S. Eyler, the Honorable Lawrence F. Rodowsky (retired), and the Honorable Charles E. Moylan, Jr. (retired). He received his J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and his B.A. from the College of William & Mary.

Louis is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch and Maryland Super Lawyers.

Practicing in the firm’s nationally recognized real estate group, Callie advises clients on large-scale and complex commercial real estate projects, including office buildings, industrial sites, hotels, shopping centers, and residential developments. She handles a variety of sophisticated matters, including real estate acquisitions and dispositions, lending transactions, leasing arrangements, and residential and commercial land development deals. Her clients include homebuilders, developers, and commercial landlords and tenants.

Callie is a member of the Urban Land Institute-Baltimore, CREW-Baltimore, and the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP). She is a member of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, and the Maryland State Bar Association. She is recognized in legal ranking guides including The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch and Maryland Super Lawyers.

Callie received her J. D., cum laude, from Washington University School of Law and her B.S. from Northwestern University.

“Louis and Callie are exceptionally talented lawyers,” commented Dave Shuster, managing principal of the firm. “They are service-oriented and results-driven and exhibit the qualities and characteristics that define our law firm. In addition to being professionals of the highest caliber, they are terrific people. I look forward to working with them long into the future. I know they will continue to make important contributions to our clients and our practice.”

The firm also welcomes Jordan A. Klumpp as an associate in its Real Estate and Transactional groups. Jordan was a summer associate at the firm in 2019. He is a member of a legal team that provides full-service representation to developers, owners, and operators of office buildings, industrial buildings, shopping centers, and homebuilders. Jordan graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law and Towson University.

