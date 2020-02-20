Labor Law Leader Littler Expands to Austria

74 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(February 18, 2020) – Powered by LawFuel – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that Gerlach Rechtsanwälte, a labor and employment law firm in Austria, is joining its global platform. The move follows the recent opening of Littler’s Singapore office, its first in Asia, along with its expansion into Norway last year.

Adding Gerlach Rechtsanwälte is part of Littler’s global growth strategy that includes combining with top firms focused on labor and employment law in important international markets. With this latest expansion, Littler now has a presence in eight countries in Europe, bringing its global footprint to more than 1,500 attorneys across 21 countries.

“We are excited to join forces with Gerlach Rechtsanwälte, one of the most well-respected labor and employment law firms in Austria,” said Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth, co-managing directors of Littler, in a joint statement. “In addition to the strong reputation it has developed for representing employers on a range of complex issues, Gerlach Rechtsanwälte and its leaders bring a deep understanding of the economic and regulatory landscape in Europe, serving to benefit our teams around the world.”

Founded by Roland Gerlach, an accomplished attorney with more than 25 years of experience, Gerlach Rechtsanwälte focuses on Austrian and European employment law. The firm counsels clients on matters related to employment contracts and terminations, pensions law, restructuring and conflict resolution, including litigation. The firm also advises on data protection issues, works council negotiations and the employment aspects of social security regulations.

Roland Gerlach is a member of the Governing Committee of the Vienna Bar Association and the Austria representative on the board of the European Employment Lawyers Association. He is joined by partners Michaela Gerlach, who brings two decades of employment law experience, and Markus Loescher, whose practice includes a particular focus on the intersection of technology and the workplace.

“Littler’s commitment to sustained growth throughout Europe, along with the unique scope and depth of its capabilities in labor and employment law, has resonated with European employers and positioned the firm as a leader in the region,” Roland Gerlach said. “In addition to the opportunity to expand the services we provide to international and local companies, we have worked closely with the Littler team in Germany in recent years and are excited to formalize a relationship to serve clients across these closely tied economies.”

“Continuing our expansion across Europe, the addition in Austria further strengthens our ability to counsel local companies, and our global clients operating in the region, and is an important key to Central Europe” said Stephan Swinkels, a Littler shareholder who helps lead the development and integration of the firm’s global practice.

Peter Susser, Littler’s Global Practice Leader and chair of the firm’s International Employment Law practice, added that “aligning with this talented group of lawyers who offer robust on-the-ground experience in an important economic center will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive global services and help clients navigate an increasingly complex landscape for employment law.”

Littler’s international operations span four continents – North America, South America, Asia and Europe – and include Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Venezuela. The firm’s global capabilities also include U.S.-based lawyers with exceptional international experience, who are dually licensed practitioners in Australia, Brazil, Japan and South Africa.

