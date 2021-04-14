Labor Lawyer Rejoins Littler in Columbus

April 12, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (April 12, 2021) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has added Lisa M. Kathumbi as a shareholder in its Columbus office. An attorney with Littler from 2013 to 2016, Kathumbi rejoins the firm from Bricker & Eckler LLP where she was a partner in the labor and employment group.

“I am thrilled to welcome Lisa back to the Littler team,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s Managing Director and President. “Given her acumen as a stellar practitioner and her dedication to excellent client service, Lisa’s return will immediately benefit our clients and will further strengthen our talented team in Columbus.”

With clients that range from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, Kathumbi represents employers in state and federal courts against allegations of discrimination and harassment, accommodation and leave violations, breach of non-compete agreements, wrongful termination, and whistleblower violations, among other matters. With extensive experience in employee benefits litigation, she also advises clients on denial of benefits claims arising under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). In addition to her litigation work, Kathumbi provides training and counsel to employers on a wide range of employment issues and conducts high-stakes workplace investigations. Early in her career, Kathumbi was senior legal counsel to the Ohio Department of Health.

“Lisa has a wonderful reputation in Ohio’s and our city’s business and legal communities,” said Kevin Griffith, Columbus Office Managing Shareholder. “We know she is a gifted attorney from her prior work with us. Her impressive experience – coupled with her community involvement and commitment to advancing inclusion, equity and diversity within the legal industry – will benefit our team and clients locally, regionally and nationally.”

“As the global leader in labor and employment law, Littler’s innovative approach and unmatched depth of knowledge has proven effective in guiding employers through the complex and rapidly evolving issues impacting the workplace, particularly in this COVID-19 era,” Kathumbi said. “I look forward to leveraging Littler’s cutting-edge technology, geographic footprint and vast resources to strengthen my practice and to continue providing my clients with high-quality legal counsel and services.”

Recognized in the legal industry and the Columbus business community as a leading employment attorney, Kathumbi has earned a number of accolades, including being named Columbus Lawyer of the Year for employment law management by Best Lawyers of America in 2021, a Client Service All-Star by BTI Consulting Group in 2020 and receiving the Barrister’s Salute Award from the John Mercer Langston Bar Association in 2018. Active in the legal and business communities, she is an alumna of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity’s fellowship program, has served on the boards of several non-profit organizations and was elected the first Black president of the Ohio Women’s Bar Association (OWBA) in 2016. Kathumbi also received the OWBA’s President’s Choice Award in 2015 and was recognized by the Women for Economic and Leadership Development’s Ohio chapter for “WELDing the Way” in 2017.

Kathumbi received her J.D. and B.A. from the University of Cincinnati and her M.A. from the University of Chicago.

About Littler

With more than 1,600 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow.