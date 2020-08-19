Latest Law Firm News

-
Biglaw Associates May Be Getting Paid Less, But Shouldn’t Take Their Good Fortune For Granted
by Staci Zaretsky on August 19, 2020 at 7:15 pm
At least they still have jobs.
-
Am Law 100 Firms To Close On Election Day To Get Out The Vote
by Staci Zaretsky on August 19, 2020 at 6:41 pm
Will your firm offer a paid holiday to support voting rights across America?
-
Diploma Privilege Leader: ‘This is a Good Moment to Try Something New’
on August 19, 2020 at 6:39 pm
State courts and bar examiners risk alienating the next generation of lawyers if they don’t embrace safe and equitable paths to licensure during the COVID-19 pandemic, argues Seattle University law grad Efrain Hudnell, who also co-founded a national diploma privilege advocacy group.
-
Public Defender’s Office Fires Attorney After She Runs To Be Public Defender
by Joe Patrice on August 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm
Outgoing Public Defender seems to care more about not being challenged than having veteran attorneys.
-
Sophisticated Institutions Battle To See Whose Disingenuousness Is Most Sophisticated
by Jon Shazar – Dealbreaker on August 19, 2020 at 5:46 pm
In other words, whose pretense will most successfully sway a judge.
