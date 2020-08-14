Latest Press Releases

- Latest Press ReleasesTweetSharePinShareShare0 Shares
- UK Listed Law Firm Keystone Sets Up Office in Middle EastKeystone Law announces today that it has finalised the arrangements for its first office in the Middle East. The establishment of Keystone Law Middle East […]
- Former Kirkland & Ellis Finance Partner Joins Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, LondonGibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is pleased to announce that Ben Myers has joined the firm’s London office. Myers, formerly a partner at Kirkland & […]
- Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named in Lawdragon 500 Bankruptcy & Restructuring LawyersSix attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named to the inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading Global and U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. Alison Elko Franklin was […]
- LawDragon 500 Name Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring LawyerBaltimore, MD (August 11, 2020) — Kramon & Graham, a leading law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, is pleased to announce that Jean E. […]
- Aspiring Terrorist For Pakistan-Based Organization Foiled By FBI & Others With 15 Years Jail TermAudrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and John C. Demers, the Assistant Attorney General for National Security, […]
- Acting US Attorney for Southern District On Non-Compliance With Rikers Consent Judgment re NYC JailsAudrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that the United States has entered into an agreement […]
- Paul Coleman – When a person is convicted of a Driving Under the Influence, they are often required to install an ignition interlock device in […]
- Powered by LawFuel – 03 August 2020 – Foley & Lardner LLP announced today that Stephen Meli has joined the firm’s Boston office as a partner […]
- Powered by LawFuel – Washington DC, August 5, 2020 – Davis Polk today announced that D. Jarrett Arp, one of the nation’s leading cartel defense practitioners, […]
- Doctor One of 10 Charged on Federal Opioid Trafficking ChargesSANTA ANA, California – Law enforcement authorities this morning arrested four defendants charged in two federal grand jury indictments alleging a narcotics trafficking ring that sold […]
- LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury today returned a superseding indictment charging Edward Buck with four additional felonies, including that he allegedly enticed victims – […]
- Maurice Blackburn Lawyers has rolled out an artificial intelligence-infused solution that cuts the time taken to assess a client’s entitlement to a superannuation disability insurance […]
- 5 Questions to Ask Your Bankruptcy Attorney Before You Hire ThemProblems created by the current pandemic are pushing up bankruptcies and the legal questions that arise as a result are matters of increasing importance for […]
- Cyberstalker Threanted to Injury, Rape and Kill VictimsLOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury this afternoon returned a 26-count indictment that charges a Pasadena man with making a series of detailed threats to […]
- Litigation Finance News: Pravati Capital Completes Expansion to Key Markets and Adds Accomplished New Hires to its Distinguished Leadership TeamNEW YORK, July 29, 2020 — Pravati Capital, leading litigation finance pioneer and consulting firm, today announced four new members to its esteemed leadership team, each complementing […]
- Exodus From Irell & Manella’s Deal-Makers Continues – 2 More Leave to Join Reed SmithThe exodus of transactional lawyers from Irell & Manella continues with two corporate partners joining Reed Smith. Irell & Manella is abandoning most of its […]
- Solicitors See COVID As a Critical Threat – But A Strong Future Is Still AnticipatedConfidence is high in the 2020 Bellwether survey, with 84% of firms stable or growing. Yet, paradoxically, 38% of solicitors are pessimistic about their client’s […]
- Former Construction Boss Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion in Bribery SchemeOther Executives Charged and Sentenced for Participation in Same Construction Kickback Scheme Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New […]
- Australia Law: Litigation funding for class actions promotes access to justice, but contingency fees are problematicAustralia’s class action regime, including the role of litigation funding, has been an effective and reliable means of delivering access to justice, but contingency fees create […]
- Baker & McKenzie Stand on Racism & DiscriminationPowered by LawFuel – As leaders of our global Firm, we stand united with our US colleagues, especially our Black lawyers and business professionals, against […]
- Multi Million Dollar Co-Working Ponzi Scam Sees British Citizen JailedAudrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that SAVRAJ GATA-AURA (“GATA-AURA”) was sentenced yesterday to four years in […]
- What is Corporate Shareholder Oppression?Corporate shareholder oppression is when the majority of the shareholders in a company take advantage of minority shareholders in a way that unfairly prejudices them. […]
- What is the difference between a felony and a misdemeanor?Many individuals who have been arrested, particularly if it’s for a first offense, wonder what the difference between a misdemeanor charge and a felony charge. […]
- Two new Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington initiatives make it easier for government, businesses and other organisations to benefit from the wide-ranging expertise of […]
