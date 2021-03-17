Latham & Watkins Elects Tax Partner Vice Chair

New York partner succeeds Vice Chair Ora Fisher, who is retiring after nearly three decades at the firm.

Powered by LawFuel – Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that New York partner and current Executive Committee member Lisa Watts has been elected Vice Chair of the firm, effective immediately. She joins Chicago partner Brad Kotler, who currently serves as one of the firm’s two Vice Chairs, and she succeeds Bay Area partner Ora Fisher, who served as Vice Chair since October 2011 and will retire later this year.

Watts is a highly respected tax practitioner who, alongside her prominent commercial practice, has held numerous leadership positions at the firm. In addition to serving on the firm’s Executive Committee since 2018, she was previously Global Chair of the Training & Career Enhancement Committee (2016-18), Local Department Chair of the Tax Department in New York (2011-16), and Co-Chair of the Women Enriching Business Committee in New York (2012-2014).

“Over the past two decades, Lisa has built an impressive track record of leadership and unwavering dedication to our clients. She has brought fresh insights, sound judgement, and a determined drive to the Executive Committee, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her, Brad, and the Executive Committee to lead the firm forward,” said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins.

“We congratulate Lisa and are indebted to Ora for her innumerable contributions to our firm’s success. Ora is an outstanding lawyer and gifted leader, a true trailblazer, a beloved friend and colleague, and a role model to so many at our firm and in the legal community. Her legacy is significant and will be long-lasting,” said Trobman.

Watts commented: “I’m honored and humbled to be elected by my partners as Vice Chair of our great firm. I’m equally honored to follow in Ora’s footsteps. During my years at Latham, I’ve worked with the most inspiring and hard-working people. I’m excited to have this opportunity as Vice Chair to work with my partners, colleagues, and clients to grow and succeed together.”

Ora Fisher added: “Lisa has a special combination of intellect, enthusiasm, and business savvy that makes her a natural and successful leader. Her deep institutional knowledge of our firm and understanding of the business issues our clients face will also serve her well as Vice Chair.”

“Through our client work and on the Executive Committee, I’ve come to know Lisa as someone with undeniable rigor and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Vice Chair Brad Kotler. “I am excited to serve alongside Lisa as Vice Chairs of the firm, and I thank Ora for being such a great mentor and colleague to me and countless others at Latham.”

“Lisa has demonstrated a strong commitment to each issue she takes on. She brings passion, a strategic perspective, and extraordinary analytical skills to everything she does, from helping to build a preeminent tax practice, to providing inspired leadership on professional development and diversity matters,” said LeeAnn Black, Chief Operating Officer of Latham & Watkins.

Watts joined the firm in 1999 after receiving her JD from the New York University (NYU) School of Law. She also holds a LLM from NYU School of Law, and an undergraduate degree from Brown University. In her legal practice, Watts is known for providing strategic solutions to complex corporate and partnership taxation issues. She advises the world’s leading private equity firms, public and private companies, investment banks, real estate investment trusts, and partnerships and limited liability companies on the tax aspects of significant US and cross-border transactions, and she has considerable experience advising on sophisticated transactions.

