Refugee Lawyer-Turned-Silicon Valley Law Managing Partner Featured in Law Career Feature

Quinn Emanuel Silicon Valley Managing Partner Victoria Maroulis was featured in the AmLaw Litigation Daily for doing her part to broaden the pipeline into the legal profession. Maroulis, who arrived in the United States in 1988 as political refugee from the Soviet Union, worked her way through remedial reading courses at Ohlone College, a community college in Fremont, CA, before transferring to Stanford University.
She then attended Yale Law School, where she discovered her love for litigating.
Among numerous accomplishments, in 2019 she won a rare anti-suit injunction for Samsung blocking Huawei’s efforts to enforce patents in China. That win opened the door for a favorable settlement in a major cross-licensing dispute in the U.S. and China relating to portfolios of patents declared essential to 3G and 4G mobile technology standards. Maroulis, who is being recognized as one of 21 Women Leaders in Tech Law as part of California Leaders in Tech Law and Innovation Awards
Now, Maroulis gives back to programs supporting future first-generation, low-income, and immigrant students at her alma maters. She funds scholarships at Ohlone College and Stanford University, and is involved in a mentorship program at Yale Law School.
In the article, Maroulis explained that all these efforts are a way of helping “to create a new generation of young lawyers that includes these First Gen and immigrant students who have so much to give to the profession.” She said, “somewhere along the way, someone helped me and I want to be able to give back.”
