Law Change Designed To Let Lawyers Work Outside Of Existing Employment

National Party MP Chris Bishop is introducing a bill designed to make it easier for lawyers wot handle legal workout outside of their existing employment, which is currently regarded as misconduct under current Law Society rules.
“My Lawyers and Conveyancers (Employed Lawyers Providing Free Legal Services) Amendment Bill makes a small change to allow a lawyer who is employed in either a law practice or in-house (for example by a non-lawyer, like at a government agency or a power company) to do legal work other than for the lawyer’s employer, on conditions set by the New Zealand Law Society,” he said.
Chris Bishop’s mother worked as an in-house lawyer.
“Any in-house lawyer who, for example, advises a friend on a tenancy dispute matter or a domestic building contract, or who amends the local tramping club’s rules is considered guilty of misconduct,” he says.
He said that many lawyers handle work outside of their employment, often on a pro bono basis, and many are also unaware of the potential breach of Law Society rules in doing so.
“The Bill provides that lawyers may do work outside their employment on conditions set by the New Zealand Law Society. I expect those conditions will include the work being done with the employer’s consent and on a pro-bono basis.”
“The current Act is far too strict in its application and stops lawyers providing legal assistance to those who need it.”
Latest on LawFuel
- Law Change Designed To Let Lawyers Work Outside Of Existing EmploymentNational Party MP Chris Bishop is introducing a bill designed to make it easier for lawyers […]
- Client Allegedly Lived Large on Pierce Bainbridge’s or Firm Founder John Pierce’s DimeA redfin photo of the house where a Pierce Bainbridge client has allegedly lived for two […]
- ‘Nimble’ Law Firm Changes NameSimmonds Stewart to change name to Kindrik Partners From Thursday 16 July 2020, Simmonds Stewart changed its name to Kindrik Partners. […]
- Koru Lounge Clouting – Excess Baggage is One Thing – A $33,000 Penalty For This Nelson Lawyer Is AnotherWe reported on the incident involving Nelson lawyer Anjela Sharma earlier this year when Justice Davison […]
- Defamation: The Craig Defamation Saga Lives to Bore us All Another DayJohn Bowie – The defamation cases that won’t go away are . . well, not going […]
- New Work-From-Home Technology Arrives in New Zealand – Powerful Cloud-Based Dictation Tool For Lawyers and Others ArrivesPhilips brings the complete cloud dictation workflow to New Zealand – Work from anywhere, anytime The concept […]
- Philips SpeechLive now available in New ZealandThe cost-effective cloud dictation solution is optimised for mobility, offering speech recognition and transcription services Auckland, […]
Leave a Reply