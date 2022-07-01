Law Council of Australia Announce Dr James Popple as New CEO

The Law Council of Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr James Popple as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr Popple served as the Official Secretary to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide and to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. He was also the inaugural Freedom of Information Commissioner, a Senior Member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and a member of the ACT Remuneration Tribunal.

Prior to that, Dr Popple worked for 12 years in the Australian Attorney-General’s Department and in the High Court of Australia, as a judge’s associate and later Deputy Registrar.

Dr Popple has degrees in law and arts and is admitted as a barrister and a solicitor. He is also a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Law and an Honorary Professor of the Australian National University (in the College of Law and the College of Engineering and Computer Science), where he conducted his doctoral research in artificial intelligence and law.

“The Law Council undertook an extensive recruitment process to find its new CEO and we are delighted that someone of Dr Popple’s calibre and experience is joining us,” Law Council of Australia President, Mr Tass Liveris said.

“Throughout his career, Dr Popple has demonstrated a commitment to ensuring access to justice for all and we look forward to him continuing to make a significant contribution to the Law Council’s efforts to uphold the rule of law, advance the public good and champion the Australian legal profession.”

Dr Popple will begin his new role at the Law Council on 25 July 2022.

“I look forward to being able to support the Law Council in its work advocating on major issues that impact all Australians, in particular for the improvement of the law and the administration of justice,” Dr Popple said.

The Law Council of Australia thanks Deputy CEO, Margery Nicoll for stepping into the

Acting CEO role while the hunt for a permanent Chief Executive Officer was underway.

“I am very grateful to Margery for her generosity and support during the period of interim CEO arrangements,” Mr Liveris said. “Margery has been an exemplary Acting CEO and I know the staff, Executive and board appreciated the stability and steady guidance that she provided over the almost six months she was in this role.”

