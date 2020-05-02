Law Firm Boies Schiller Raises Eyebrows With Departures and Firings

The new leadership at B0ies Schiller Flexner will be either flexing their law management muscle or worried about the fact that fully one fifth of their partners have left since they took over.

Firm leadership changed in December when the new management – headed by Natasha Harrison and Nick Gravante (pictured) – took over after a somewhat tumultous three years for the high profile firm.

Among the issues facing the firm have been bad press received by founder David Boies with his controversial work for profile clients, as well as a slip in the AmLaw rankings.

Since the new leadership took over, 31 partners have left the firm with 15 going from the LA office in April. And the firm also fired a number of associates and staffers in LA.

Nick Gravante said in a statement that the departing partners “made the decision to suddenly thrust all of their former associates and staff on us” after leaving the firm “on short notice during a global pandemic.” Gravante said it wasn’t fair for Boies Schiller to bear the expense of people it doesn’t need. Gravante did not disclose how many people were fired.

