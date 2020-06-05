Law Firm Marketing ‘Haircut’ Initiative’s Cutting Edge Offer

Law firm marketing comes in many shapes and forms, but few have been able to capture the opportunities that came with the COVID pandemic like one law firm’s haircut promotion.
With barbershops and hair salons closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic Cambridge-based Altman & Altman LLP decided to use a law firm marketing ploy involving the gifting of a year’s supply of haircuts to the worst quarantine cut.
Altman & Altman LLP awarded their grand prize to Belmont mother of two Kim Goodman, who submitted a picture of her 8-year-old son Jack.
Goodman received a year of haircuts paid for by the Altman & Altman LLP.
The firm also awarded a second entrant free twice-monthly cuts for a year thanks to an anonymous donor who matched their pledge.
Two “honorable mention” winners got smaller prize packages.
The firm had earlier also donated 150 catered lunches for workers at the Boston Medical Center.
