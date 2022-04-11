Law Firm News – Kramon & Graham principal Chris Jeffries named to Daily Record 2022 Leaders in Law list

Baltimore, MD (April 11, 2022) – Powered by LawFuel – Kramon & Graham, a leading law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, announced today that The Daily Record has named litigator Christopher Jeffries to its 2022 listing of Leaders in Law. He and other awardees were honored at a reception held at the BWI Hilton in Baltimore on April 7, 2022.

The Leaders in Law award honors a select group of Maryland legal professionals whose dedication to their occupation and to their communities deserves particular recognition. The award pays tribute to all the ways in which legal professionals are serving businesses, clients and individuals across Maryland and building a stronger community. Winners were selected by an outside panel of legal and business leaders.

Chris joins other distinguished Kramon & Graham attorneys who have received the honor in past years, including Philip Andrews, Jeffrey Scherr, David Shuster, Ezra Gollogly, and Steve Klepper. In 2011, firm co-founder Andrew Jay Graham received the Top Leadership in Law Award and in 2018, heath care lawyer Natalie McSherry was selected for the Leadership in Law Lifetime Achievement Award.

A trial lawyer, Chris represents businesses in litigation matters, including breaches of contract and business defamation. He defends individuals and businesses in personal injury actions, particularly claims against property owners and has significant trial experience representing police officers for alleged civil rights violations.

Chris is a recipient of the Daily Record’s VIP Award and was selected for the inaugural Hot List by Lawyers of Color LLC. He is listed in the legal guide The Best Lawyers in America.

Chris is the president-elect of the Maryland Defense Counsel and a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Bar Association of Baltimore City, the Monumental City Bar Association, and the Baltimore County Bar Association.

A graduate of Leadership Baltimore County, Chris serves as a member of the Center Stage Board of Trustees, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Samuel Ready Scholarships, Inc., and Charm City Youth Lacrosse. He formerly served on the board of the Maryland Disability Law Center.

“The 2022 Leaders in Law honorees represent the best of the best in a variety of categories that demonstrate the breadth and depth of the legal landscape in Maryland. Their tremendous dedication to the legal profession and to their community is outstanding,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “We are pleased to join with our event partner and presenting sponsor, the Maryland State Bar Association, to recognize our honorees’ accomplishments.”

About Kramon & Graham

Consistently recognized as one of Maryland’s leading law firms, Kramon & Graham provides litigation, real estate, and transactional services to clients locally and across the country. The firm’s practices include commercial litigation, white-collar and criminal defense, class actions, government contracts, professional liability defense, personal injury and wrongful death claims, state and federal appeals, asset recovery, real estate, transactions, and insurance coverage. For more information about Kramon & Graham, visit www.kramonandgraham.com .

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.