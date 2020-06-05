Law Firm Practice Management – London Law Firm Selects Aderant Expert



LONDON – 4 June, 2020 ––UK firm Macfarlanes has selected Aderant Expert as their practice management software. With more than 500 fee earners based in London and serving the international legal market, Macfarlanes sought more than just a technology solution; they sought a partnership that will help the firm continue to grow and thrive.



“Following a competitive tender exercise run by Lights-On Consulting, much of which was managed in lock-down, we are very pleased to confirm that we have signed with Aderant for our next practice management system,” said Andrew Powell, CIO for Macfarlanes. “We look forward to working with them on implementation in the coming months and developing an important relationship.”



“The core values of Aderant’s products and services help firms drive change,” said Eric-Jan van Alten, Aderant’s Senior Director of Sales for the EMEA region. “Aderant Expert is a dynamic and flexible solution that provides firms the ability to work how they want, from anywhere, and at any time. We are happy to bring Macfarlanes into the Aderant family and look forward to a great partnership into the future.”

