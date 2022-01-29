Law Firm Specialized In Representing Men in Divorce Expands Service

Cordell & Cordell, said to be the world’s largest domestic litigation firm focused on representing men in divorce, has opened a new office in Newport Beach.

Located at 4695 MacArthur Court, 11th Floor, Cordell & Cordell’s new Newport Beach office is the firm’s seventh office in the state. Altogether, the firm has approximately 300 attorneys practicing family law in more than 120 offices across 37 states in the U.S. and in London.

According to Cordell & Cordell, men are at a disadvantage in family courts, which is why Cordell & Cordell is expanding to Newport Beach to help even more men protect their roles in their children's lives while safeguarding their financial means to do so, says Scott C. Trout, Executive/Managing Partner, CEO, Cordell & Cordell.

“Generally speaking, there are stereotypes that go back years and years and years, that in reality, shouldn’t exist,” Trout said. “Our mission is to level the playing field for men in family law by breaking through these outdated stereotypes that still pervade courts.”

Divorce is an emotionally draining process, and it can be especially difficult for fathers because of its complexities. The process is especially draining during the coronavirus pandemic, which is placing mounting pressure on uncertain circumstances involved in divorce, such as custody, alimony and child support.

Cordell & Cordell has dedicated itself to providing the best quality of service in family law to its clients for more than three decades. In 1990, while practicing general law, Joseph E. Cordell, Co-Founder and Principal Partner, couldn’t help but notice the challenges that consistently faced his male clients in family law matters.

Waging those fights for fathers’ rights is what motivated Mr. Cordell and his wife and co-founder, Yvonne, to focus on representing men in domestic relations matters.

“I was galvanized by guys who were my clients and trying to get primary custody of their children. Even though they were the better parent, they still couldn’t get across the finish line in the courts,” said Mr. Cordell. “The more frustrated I became, the more incentivized I was to help them.”

Cordell & Cordell exclusively practices family law with a focus on men’s divorce, child custody, paternity, and modifications. This allows its legal team to have a deeper understanding of the family court system and the battle that men face.

