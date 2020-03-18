Law Firm Takes Legal Action Over Refusal to Close Schools

A Northern Ireland law firm is taking legal action via an application for judicial review over a refusal to close schools in Country ArmaghA Belfast law firm is to take a case on behalf of a family in Co Armagh over the decision not to close schools in Northern Ireland.
On Sunday, Education Minister Peter Weir insisted schools would only shut in the region when the time is right.
He tweeted: “The time will come when it is right from a public health point of view that schools will need to close. Schools and parents/guardians should begin to plan arrangements for that long period of closure including childcare for their children.”
Schools in the Republic closed for a fortnight on Friday.
In a statement, Belfast law firm Phoenix Law said: “We are instructed by the mother of a child who attends a primary school in County Armagh.
“Our client’s daughter suffers underlying health problems, including severe asthma and therefore is at a greater risk of harm should she contract the Coronavirus.
“It is our client’s case that the current position is unlawful and contrary to the necessary protections afforded to all citizens under the human rights act.
