Law Firms Moving to Auckland’s Latest Hot Site

The Commercial Bay development has attracted some of the major law firms to its waterfront location this month.

Currently Chapman Tripp are moving into the space, where PriceWaterhouseCoopers are anchor tenant in a building that is more than 90 per cent leased but which has been seriously delayed by construction problems and then the pandemic.

This month MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Chapman Tripp, DLA Piper are moving into the building.

Marsh, Macquarie Bank and Delegat are also tenants in the building.