Law Jobs In New Zealand Continue To Expand In Variety and Range

SFO, Government and Law Firm Job Opportunities on Leading Law Jobs Network

The range of law jobs in New Zealand continues to grow as both public and private groups seek lawyers or legal consultants, including government agencies seeking major input for new legislative changes.

Leading New Zealand Law Jobs site LawFuel have recently recorded a number of public law roles for important legal advisory positions in Government and for other public agencies, reflecting the developing importance of public law issues, including in-house and private law demands that are creating opportunities.

Leading environmental and engineering firm Tonkin + Taylor are seeking an in-house legal counsel to help handle the growth of business and risk management issues for the leading firm.

One Wellington-based role relates to a team leadership position in respect of a group of six employment lawyers, providing a major and important opportunity that is expiring shortly.

Employment Issues – For instance, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has listed two employment law roles in both Auckland and Wellington. The Ministry is looking for someone experienced in multi-party collective bargaining in what they say is a once-in-a generation change to the employment relations system in New Zealand.

MBIE also have a Wellington-based role providing advice on Fair Pay legislation and related matters.

Financial Crime – The Serious Fraud Office has a role relating to the investigation of financial crime that would involve working with a team of accountants, lawyers, investigators and forensic investigators to complete reports for the Agency’s director as to the status and position regarding potential cases.

Junior Defence Lawyer – The Ministry of Justice have a role for a junior defence lawyer working from their Central Auckland office to handle criminal defence work within the Public Defence Service with mentoring, support and major opportunity to handle varied and interesting work.

Local law firms seeking staff in provincial areas and the cities continue to grow also, with legal jobs on offer from Invercargill, to Tauranga to Auckland, Wellington and Otago.

And Whakatane is looking for family, property and criminal lawyers who are seeking to leave ‘the big smoke’ and work in the Bay of Plenty is another group of law job opportunities on offer from one firm.

The range of legal roles continues to grow as law firms and public and private organisations seek lawyers in a tight market where legal talent is in demand and where lateral movements continue as the job market continues to secure law talent.

The growing demand for lawyers in employment, litigation, property, Maori law and related areas, along with in-house legal counsel roles, has continued since the pandemic and is only set to develop further, according to LawFuel experience.

Organisation seeking to access the unique LawFuel network, which also reaches a social media network through LinkedIn and Facebook, as well as other social media outlets, can contact the firm directly through the LawFuel Network or at this link.