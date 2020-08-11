LawDragon 500 Name Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyer

Baltimore, MD (August 11, 2020) — Kramon & Graham, a leading law firm providing litigation, real estate, and transactional services, is pleased to announce that Jean E. Lewis has been named to the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. Ms. Lewis is recognized among other distinguished lawyers whose practice focuses on financial restructuring and bankruptcy law.

As a member of Kramon & Graham’s Asset Recovery & Bankruptcy Litigation and co-leader of the firm’s Commercial Litigation groups, Ms. Lewis represents clients in highly sensitive, sophisticated litigation matters. Her clients include multinational law firms, one of the world’s largest hotel companies, corporate directors and officers, businesses, local governments, and bankruptcy trustees. In addition to trying jury and bench trials in courts around the country, Ms. Lewis represents clients in commercial arbitrations and internal investigations. Her impressive results have led to professional honors including recognition by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, and The Best Lawyers in America.

This inaugural list of Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers was selected based on submissions, journalistic research and editorial vetting from a board of peers and clients. As a renowned legal media organization, Lawdragon has extensive connections within the legal community and a reputation for accurately identifying excellence in the field of law. Lawdragon is considered among the elite guides in the legal industry.

Founded in 2005, Lawdragon guides seek to identify the most elite lawyers in the profession, across all practice areas. To learn more about Lawdragon and its methodology, visit 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.