Leading Cartel Defense & Antitrust Lawyer Joins Davis Polk From Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Image: antitrust laws

Powered by LawFuel – Washington DC, August 5, 2020 – Davis Polk today announced that D. Jarrett Arp, one of the nation’s leading cartel defense practitioners, has joined the firm as a partner in the Antitrust and Competition Group in Washington DC.

Mr. Arp’s practice focuses on antitrust and competition law counseling, investigations and litigation at the trial and appellate court levels. He has assisted clients in investigations before more than 40 government authorities across 20 jurisdictions around the globe. Mr. Arp joins Davis Polk from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he was a partner in the Antitrust and Competition Group since 2002.

“Jarrett brings unmatched experience in the cartel defense space and is a key addition to our market-leading antitrust practice,” said Neil Barr, Davis Polk’s Managing Partner. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm.”

Practicing for more than 25 years in the antitrust field, Mr. Arp has deep and broad experience that includes the representation of major corporations, financial institutions and individuals in both U.S. and international competition law matters, including more than 30 significant cartel investigations, antitrust-related U.S. grand jury investigations and numerous civil antitrust lawsuits.

In his cartel defense practice, Mr. Arp has been involved in plea negotiations and/or immunity applications in jurisdictions including the United States, the European Union, China, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Brazil, India, Turkey, South Africa, Singapore, New Zealand, Austria and Switzerland. He also has secured numerous significant declinations for his clients.

In his civil litigation practice, Mr. Arp defends U.S. and international corporations and financial institutions in a wide variety of antitrust lawsuits, including cartel investigation follow-on class actions involving allegations of price-fixing and related claims before state and federal courts throughout the United States.

“Jarrett is a highly respected antitrust practitioner. His deep knowledge of and stellar reputation in cartel defense and antitrust more generally will be of great value to our clients,” said Arthur Burke, head of Davis Polk’s Antitrust and Competition Group.

Jarrett Arp said, “Davis Polk is world-class across the board. I am delighted to join such an esteemed firm, and look forward to collaborating with my exceptional new colleagues. I also am very grateful for my time at Gibson Dunn, a firm I greatly respect.”

Mr. Arp is recognized in the top tier of antitrust lawyers by multiple industry publications, including Chambers Global and Chambers USA, and he has served as Co-Chair or Chair of the ABA/IBA International Cartel Workshop since 2012. He received his J.D. from the College of William & Mary, where he served as an Executive Editor of the William and Mary Law Review, and B.A. from Wheaton College. He is a member of the Washington DC and Brussels Bars and a solicitor of England and Wales.