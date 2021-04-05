Leading Copyright Team Returns to Arent Fox in New York

Arent Fox is pleased to announce the return of Copyright Partners Ross J. Charap and Matthew L. Finkelstein to the firm’s New York office. Ross and Matt previously worked at Arent Fox from 2010 – 2014. Their team includes Counsel Celeste M. Moy and Associate Jackie Robinson.

“We are delighted to have Ross and Matt back as part of the Arent Fox family. Music and entertainment are critically important to the national and global economies. Ross and Matt’s decades of experience in these industries will benefit our clients on a wide range of matters involving all manner of copyrighted works.” – Ricardo Fischer, Trademark & Copyright Practice Leader

The team’s principal focus is music: buying and selling copyrighted works and royalty streams worth more than $750 Million during their time together. They represent successful and famous songwriters and recording artists in all genres: from the Rolling Stones to Jessye Norman (the famed opera singer), from Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg (of Wizard of Oz fame) to Raynard Miner (“Higher and Higher” and “Rescue Me”). They have had great success assisting their clients in recapturing copyrighted works assigned many decades ago and monetizing the recaptured rights.

The team also represents national and international independent music publishing companies for many purposes including the acquisition of music publishing catalogs and related royalty streams.

In addition, they represent non-music clients on matters concerning technology, film, digital media, and book publishing.

“We welcome the opportunity to help to fulfill the vision of Tony Lupo, Cristina Carvalho, and Ricardo Fischer, all outstanding IP professionals. Conventional wisdom teaches that you can’t go home again. In Matt’s and my case, happily, that has proven to be untrue.” – Ross J. Charap, Partner