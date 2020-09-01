LawFuel

Leading Lawyer Joins the Bar

Jeremy Johnson has joined the Bar, leaving Wynn Williams the firm he joined in 2008.

As signaled in our article on the new ‘Heavy Hitters’ that Jeremy Johnson was about to join the bar, noting his increasing work in complex disputes and litigation.

He joins Bankside Chambers, who operate from Auckland and Christchurch.

