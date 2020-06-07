Leading QC And 5 Others Announced As Part of Criminal Cases Review Commission

Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced details of further appointments to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, including leading Queens Counsel Nigel Hampton.

The Commission will begin receiving applications for review of convictions and sentences from 1 July 2020.

Paula Rose has investigation experience, is a current member of the Parole Board, and has worked in a range of governance roles. Ms Rose’s experience in criminal justice comes from her work at New Zealand Police, including as National Manager Road Policing. Ms Rose is a Commissioner for the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, and Deputy Chair of Worksafe New Zealand.

Kingi Snelgar is a criminal defence lawyer and youth advocate based in Manukau. He has whakapapa to Ngapuhi, Ngati Whakaue, Te Whakatohea and Ngai Tahu. Mr Snelgar has experience working in the justice system and has training that is contemporary and relevant to the CCRC’s work. He is also an academic with knowledge and understanding of tikanga Māori and te ao Māori. He is also a counsel to assist the Royal Commission into Abuse in State Care.

Tangi Utikere is the Deputy Mayor of Palmerston North and a leader in his community. Mr Utikere’s experience in the criminal justice sector comes from his work as a Judicial Justice of the Peace and as a Visiting Justice. Mr Utikere has a range of experience working in the community including having been a member of the Cook Islands Society, Secretary and Treasurer of the Pacific Leaders Council and a member of the Minister of Pacific Island Affairs’ Advisory Council.

Nigel Hampton QC is a lawyer who has worked in New Zealand and on the international stage, including the Pacific. Mr Hampton was Chief Justice of the Kingdom of Tonga, was the first Disciplinary Commissioner of Counsel in the International Criminal Court and presently is Presiding Member of the Disciplinary Board for the International Criminal Court counsel. His experience in the criminal justice sector includes academic writing on advocacy and criminal law.

Professor Tracey McIntosh (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a Professor of Indigenous Studies and Co-Head of Te Wānanga o Waipapa at the University of Auckland. Dr McIntosh is also currently the Chief Science Advisor for the Ministry of Social Development. She has a strong interest in the interface between research and policy and ensuring that processes are responsive to and inclusive of tikanga and mātauranga Māori.

Dr Virginia Hope is a pre-eminent health scientist who has worked in universities and research institutes. She is currently Medical Director Health Group at Environmental and Science and Research. Dr Hope has management and governance experience.

Mr Little has appointed five inaugural Commissioners to the CCRC, all terms commencing on 15 June 2020. They are Kingi Snelgar, (for a term of five years), Tangi Utikere (four years), Nigel Hampton (three years), Tracey McIntosh (four years), and Virginia Hope (three years).

Colin Carruthers QC, who was appointed in December as the CCRC’s Chief Commissioner for an 18-month term commencing on 1 February 2020, has had his appointment extended until June 2024.

“This will align his appointment with other Commissioner appointments that I have announced today and allow for the future orderly review of the Chief Commissioner position,” says Mr Little.

