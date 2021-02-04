Legal Jobs For Everyone – From Spys To SFO Roles on Growing Law Jobs Network

LawFuel’s law jobs network has continued to attract a wide range of legal jobs for New Zealand lawyers, including positions with the Government Communications & Securities Bureau, seeking an intermediate lawyer, to a range of other roles.

The LawFuel law jobs are unique in that they are posted across the entire network, which includes not only the LawFuel law jobs site, but also the LawFuel NZ law news site, as well as the LinkedIn and Facebook New Zealand law jobs groups that are owned by the LawFuel Network.

The range of new jobs displays the variety of work available in New Zealand and includes both Big City and provincial legal roles, along with NGO and government legal roles available to New Zealand lawyers.

Among recent listings for law jobs on the network are –

==> A commercial property law role in Christchurch

==> A family law role in Wellington

==> Senior role with the Serious Fraud Office, Auckland

==> An intermediate-to-senior property role in Napier

==> Associate Trustee, Public Trust, Whangarei

LawFuel also has roles for legal executives with firms in Napier and Auckland.

There is also a role with New Zealand’s only NZ registered US law firm, providing legal office management and executive assistant services to this interesting law firm.

The various roles on LawFuel are also posted to the largest NZ law jobs group on LinkedIn which now has almost 650 New Zealand lawyers and related professionals using the LinkedIn legal group to see the best law jobs in New Zealand.