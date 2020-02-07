Legal Service Disrupter Axiom To Acquire Bliss Lawyers

21 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Acquisition expands Axiom’s already extensive network of legal talent; provides Bliss clients and lawyers access to Axiom’s global reach and technology platform

Powered by Lawfuel – NEW YORK – February 5, 2020 – Axiom, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent, today announced it has acquired Bliss Lawyers, a provider of premier flexible legal talent. The acquisition will expand Axiom’s extensive network to over 2,400 lawyers globally. An expanded network enables Axiom to more effectively help companies reimagine their legal departments, by providing access to the right legal expertise to achieve their business goals. Equally important, it also empowers more lawyers to reimagine their legal careers.

Said Elena Donio, Axiom CEO: “Bliss shares Axiom’s purpose: to unite top legal talent with the future of legal work. This acquisition allows us to do that in greater numbers and at greater scale. It will provide our clients with an even deeper bench of curated talent from which to find the right expertise for their legal matters. And, it will provide even more lawyers with access to all of the things that make Axiom so unique, including our diverse and inclusive culture, our roster of leading and innovative clients, and a technology platform with the promise to transform the lawyer experience.”

As part of the deal, Axiom will absorb Bliss’s legal talent network in full. Bliss’s three co-founders and Managing Directors, Garry A. Berger, Debbie Epstein Henry, and Suzie Scanlon Rabinowitz, will remain with Axiom, serving as executive consultants to the organization.

Said Henry: “Since our founding in 2011, it has been Bliss’s mission to revolutionize the delivery of legal services for clients and create new career paths for lawyers. We believe we can achieve that more meaningfully, on a global stage, and on a larger scale by becoming part of the Axiom team. We’ve always said that disruptive solutions are born from a combination of innovation, value, predictability, trust, flexibility, talent development, diversity, and relationship building. Axiom excels at all. We’re thrilled to join this market pioneer, leader, and inexhaustible innovator.”

Bliss is not only a strategic fit in terms of Axiom’s commitment to increasing its universe of lawyer talent, it is a cultural fit as well. In Axiom, Bliss’s lawyers will join a company committed to promoting a more inclusive legal community, as reflected by Axiom’s recently released Diversity Report, which revealed diversity statistics that eclipse legal industry standards. In addition, Axiom’s commitment to inclusion was recently recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which named the company a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality.

Finally, the acquisition will also serve to accelerate the impact of Axiom’s technology investments, including Axiom for Talent, the company’s newly launched consumer-grade platform for lawyers.

Concluded Donio: “More Axiom lawyers means more people experiencing our platform and practicing within an elite talent network. But it can’t just be more; it has to be the right kind of more. Garry, Debbie, and Suzie have done an outstanding job identifying and nurturing the kind of exceptional talent that thrives in an on-demand model, and that consistently delights clients. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work together. Combining our efforts is the right next step in our journey to reimagine legal work.”

JEGI, a leading independent investment bank for the global media, information, marketing, software, and tech-enabled services sectors, was the exclusive financial advisor to Bliss Lawyers in this transaction.

About Axiom

Axiom, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent, is disrupting the way legal teams and lawyers work. Axiom enables clients to access over 2,400 talented lawyers though a curated platform and build more dynamic teams to drive better business outcomes. Axiom empowers lawyers across industries and practice areas to thrive while pursuing more of the work they love. The company is deeply committed to gender equality and diversity and prides itself on having one of the most diverse employee populations in the industry. Axiom works with over half of the Fortune 100 companies, and currently operates in North America, the U.K., Central Europe and Asia Pacific. www.axiomlaw.com.

