Legal Tech News – Checkbox partners PwC to drive legal transformation and optimisation

PwC NewLaw teams to offer Checkbox workflow automation as part of end-to-end legaltech services

Sydney, Australia – November 22, 2021 – Australian business process automation company, Checkbox, today announced it has signed an agreement with PwC Australia to accelerate the digital transformation and optimisation of in-house legal departments.

The agreement will see PwC Australia NewLaw offer customers comprehensive document and workflow automation capabilities delivered by the Checkbox no-code platform. These solutions will be wrapped in PwC’s end-to-end legal consulting and digital services for legal operations and other business requirements.

“Workflow automation is a critical element for in-house legal departments’ legaltech journeys, resolving headaches in managing contracts, triaging enquiries from multiple stakeholders, fulfilling reporting requirements, and efficiently communicating with the business,” said Mick Sheehy, Partner at PwC NewLaw.

“When it comes to technology providers, we cast a wide net for emerging players, but are extremely selective when picking strategic partners. Checkbox, our first strategic business process automation partner, is a best-in-class platform, backed by a team with the right cultural fit and strong values alignment. This perfectly complements our broader services and consulting portfolio in Australia and across the global NewLaw network.”

While Checkbox’s no-code architecture allows customers to build applications and processes themselves without the need for technical skills, PwC have invested in training its teams, through its Skilled Services Hub in Adelaide, to support organisations that opt to have PwC design, develop and deliver automated workflows using Checkbox.

“The biggest challenges that organisations face during digital transformation is not just how to use new technologies, but everything that comes before and after digital tools are deployed. PwC NewLaw have expansive capabilities from ideation workshops, process design and change management, through to the ongoing expansion and maintenance of those services, plus governance and best practice models that make this an extremely robust partnership,” said Evan Wong, CEO at Checkbox.

About Checkbox

Checkbox is an award-winning, no-code software platform which allows users to build their own business solutions that automate high-volume, low-value expert tasks and free up employees to focus on higher value and strategic work. Apps are built using Checkbox’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface, which requires no technical knowledge. This empowers users to create and deploy apps in hours, not months, without writing a single line of code. For more information, visit www.checkbox.ai.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.