Legal Technology – Littler Names New onDemand Program Director

June 11, 2021– Powered by LawFuel

(June 11, 2021) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Sarantopoulos, a shareholder in the firm’s Minneapolis office, has been named Program Director of its award-winning Littler onDemand (LoD) platform.

“We are thrilled for Stephanie to step into this position,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president. “Her understanding of the intersection of technology and the law, as well as the value that Littler’s innovative solutions bring to clients, will greatly benefit the continued growth of Littler onDemand.”

In this role, Sarantopoulos will oversee the legal operations of LoD and help implement new services and products. She will also manage and grow the team of Littler onDemand Counsel – a dedicated role within the platform held by experienced employment-law practitioners who are on call to answer workplace questions.

Launched in 2019, LoD is a technology-based platform that provides companies with quick, consistent and thorough answers to workplace legal questions, as well as data-driven insights to identify trends, manage risk and drive stronger business decisions. The platform houses all of a client’s inquiries, creating a knowledge bank that stays with the company in perpetuity and that can be drawn upon to reduce time spent answering duplicative questions. To date, more than 1,500 clients have used LoD and the firm has answered over 6,000 questions via the platform.

“Through her extensive work counseling on HR and employment law, Stephanie knows that managing legal matters increasingly requires a deep understanding of complex issues and the use of solutions that can harness critical data,” said Scott Forman, Littler shareholder and founder of LoD. “She’s an ideal choice for this role and I look forward to her contributions as we continue to expand the platform.”

The LoD platform and Forman’s innovative leadership, have led to numerous awards from organizations that recognize innovation in the legal industry, including most recently winning the “Digitising the Practice of Law” award in the Financial Times 2020 North America Innovative Lawyers report.

About Littler

With more than 1,600 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow.