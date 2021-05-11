Legal Technology: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions eBook Shows Steps for Corporate Legal Departments to Drive Change Management

CLDs can best manage change through advanced technology, domain expertise and success management.

May 10, 2021 — Even when corporate legal departments (CLDs) implement new legal technology to improve their overall performance, many are not fully prepared to adopt the product or solution and risk becoming less productive overall. To avoid this scenario, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions advises CLDs to manage change through advanced technology, domain expertise and success management, outlining the winning strategy in a new electronic book (eBook), “Make Change Happen.”

The eBook features client success stories and interviews with several ELM Solutions executives who provide their unique perspectives and expertise on an array of change management subjects. These topics include how advanced technologies are helping to solve challenges; advice on how to introduce change in an organization; the importance of adaptability and communications; and how success is defined and measured. It outlines practical recommendations on how to manage change in each of these areas.

“We are laser-focused on providing the most advanced legal analytics solutions, giving clients technology and tools to streamline efficiencies, control costs and make better decisions,” said Barry Ader, VP, Marketing and Product Marketing, ELM Solutions. “Implementing any new technology – even one with significant benefits – inevitably presents a change-management challenge. We partner with our clients, their law firms and other end-users to prepare them for positive and sustained transformation.”

The power of people and communication is what drives technology change and innovation. The application of AI technology in the legal profession has become an increasingly important tool for improved efficiency, productivity, and cost management. Without a robust change plan in place and employee trust, CLDs may not fully realize all the benefits available to them.

“In any successful transformation, you’ve got to bring people along, so they are bought into the idea and the vision to make things better,” said Alyza Tarmohamed, General Manager, LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, ELM Solutions, one of several experts featured in the eBook. “This starts with communication and really ensuring that the people inside your organization understand the rationale for change early on, which is critical. Then you have to be able to demonstrate the benefit for them throughout the transition process, so they are part of the successful outcome.”

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance division, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $140 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.