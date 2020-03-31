LexisNexis New Zealand remote working during COVID-19 pandemic

LexisNexis Pacific will be providing digital access to print titles during the COVID-19 pandemic to support our customers’ remote working actions

31-MARCH-2020 AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – LexisNexis Pacific, part of RELX Group, announced today that it will be enabling access to their print titles on our flagship digital platforms Lexis Advance and Lexis Red. This is to support our valued customers as they change their working environment and location in response to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Our customers are used to being able to refer to books and loose-leaf titles throughout their day either at their desk or in their firm’s library. It is important to have access to this information to provide the high-quality advice that clients need and expect. When transitioning to remote working, this access is no-longer possible, potentially impacting client outcomes and The Rule of Law.



To support our customers during this time LexisNexis will be providing access to their existing print titles, where digital versions are available, on our flagship digital platforms Lexis Advance and Lexis Red initially until 30th June 2020. LexisNexis will continue to monitor the situation and extend access as needed.

“Supporting our customers during this time of crisis is a priority for LexisNexis,” said Greg Dickason, MD Pacific. “We are enabling our customers to work remotely and ensure that they are still able to offer their high-quality advice to their clients and support The Rule of Law. By doing this we will be standing with the Legal Profession while there is significant change in the global economy.”



To gain access to previously purchased LexisNexis print titles on the LexisNexis flagship digital platforms, customers are requested to complete the form located in the LexisNexis COVID-19 information center located on our website. Not all print titles are available on these platforms and we are working hard to increase our coverage over the coming weeks and months.

