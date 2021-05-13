Linklaters announces Aedamar Comiskey elected as Senior Partner

Powered by LawFuel – Global law firm Linklaters LLP has elected Aedamar Comiskey as its new Senior Partner. Aedamar, who currently serves as the firm’s Global Head of Corporate, will take up her five-year term on 1 July 2021. She succeeds current Senior Partner, Charlie Jacobs, whose five-year term will end on 30 June 2021.

Charlie Jacobs said: “The Linklaters partners have chosen a terrific next Senior Partner, Aedamar. I have known Aedamar for her whole career at Linklaters. I have so much admiration for her client focus, strategic thinking and leadership skills not to mention her energy and passion for our people, culture and communities. I know she will lead the Firm with confidence and distinction, and I shall follow with great interest the direction in which she takes the Firm during her term.”

Aedamar Comiskey said: “I am hugely proud to have been elected the Firm’s first female Senior Partner. It is an honour and a privilege. Thank you to my colleagues for their trust and confidence in me – I intend to deliver on the vision set out in my manifesto.

I want Linklaters to stand out as the law firm with the best minds in the business from truly diverse backgrounds, contributing different perspectives to solve the complex challenges facing business and society today. And as we launch out of lockdown, our focus will be on fostering drive, ambition and creativity from our high-performing teams across the world, to deliver outstanding results for our world-class clients.

I would like to thank Charlie for his enormous contribution, energy and strong leadership as our Senior Partner over the five years and wish him all the very best for his future role at JP Morgan. I would also like to thank my two long-standing colleagues and friends – Claudia and Sarah – who both ran an excellent campaign.”

Currently Linklaters’ Global Head of Corporate, Aedamar joined the firm as a trainee in London 29 years ago and was elected partner in 2001. She is one of the most prominent public and private M&A lawyers in the market and leads the Firm’s relationship with seven of its largest international clients across a broad range of sectors. Alongside her management roles on the firm’s Partnership Board and Executive Committee in recent years, she has continued to lead high-profile transformational deals, including most recently advising G4S on the successful outcome of its high-profile contested takeover.

Colleagues and clients alike admire Aedamar’s dynamism and ability to resolve complex issues with good-humoured candour.

She was recently recognised by Financial News as one of the 20 Most Influential in Legal Services 2021, is an active sponsor of the Linklaters’ Women’s Leadership Programme and is included in City A.M’s Power 100 Women List on the back of her efforts.