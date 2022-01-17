Linklaters Appointment to New Role As Global Head of Practice Innovation

Powered by LawFuel – Linklaters has appointed Greg Baker in the newly created role of Global Head of Practice Innovation. Greg will lead the firm’s innovation and efficiency agenda globally and will oversee a growing team of innovation lawyers.

Greg has most recently served as the Lead Innovation Lawyer for the firm’s global corporate practice, working closely with partners and lawyers to deploy new technologies and design improved ways of working to deliver best-in-class service for clients. Prior to joining Linklaters, he was a lawyer at an international law firm in London for ten years and has previously been seconded to financial institutions in London and Geneva.

In his new role, Greg will lead the firm’s innovation and efficiency efforts to increase efficiency and enhance the client experience. He will work alongside a multi-disciplinary innovation team to drive change with pace and purpose for the benefit of lawyers and clients. He will also chair the firm’s Innovation Steering Group, a group of partners and senior business leaders who provide strategic direction on innovation priorities and investments for the firm.

It comes as Linklaters grows its team of innovation lawyers across several offices. Innovation lawyers are aligned with and embedded in specific practices, working side-by-side with lawyers and their clients. They combine their legal experience and an appreciation for how technology and enhanced processes can deliver efficiencies on client work – all to deliver immediately tangible improvements.

Stefan Schwarz, Chief Legal Operations Officer at Linklaters, said:

“Throughout his time at the firm, Greg has shown the value of challenging the status quo to keep pace with our clients’ growing expectations. I look forward to working with Greg as he drives the firm’s innovation agenda forward.”

Greg Baker, Global Head of Practice Innovation, commented:

“We are harnessing ideas from around the firm and from other industries to make tangible improvements to both the client experience and the lives of our lawyers. Whether those ideas leverage leading technologies, such as CreateiQ, or our data and process mapping, it’s an exciting time to be working with our lawyers and clients.