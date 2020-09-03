Listed Law Firms in UK Take a Price Beating But Still Show Resilience

Listing law firms was an exciting – and profitable – game for some time but the pandemic has seen millions of pounds disappear from the value of the UK listed firms, according to recent research.
The Law Gazette reports that Like-for-like comparisons to six months ago – when coronavirus was on the eve of locking down the UK – shows that five of the most prominent public firms have lost between 12 and 55 per cent of their market value.
The biggest drop came from DWF, which showed a drop in market capitalisation from £427 million six months ago to £191 million. DWF has gone through a management overhaul and redundancy consultation in the past six months.
However against the trend Knights plc increased its market cap by 22 per cent with shares bouncing back rapidly from the immediate hit in March and April. The company is now worth £384 million, an increase of over 20 per cent on the February price.
Shares in Gateley, Keystone, Ince, Rosenblatt and DWF are all lower than they were at the start of March. Some had already dropped in the midst of international disruption, but in almost all cases they plummeted in March before stabilising and starting to recover over the summer.
According to the London Stock Exchange’s latest market cap figures, Gateley’s value is down 20k per cent to £160 million, Keystone is down 14 per cent to £138 million, Ince has dropped 39% per cent to £16.59 million, and Rosenblatt is down 12.5 per cent to £63 million.
Mike Allen, head of research at Zeus Capital, which advises on flotations, said it was difficult to compare listed law firms because of the varied nature of their models, but most have been resilient and may even be able to save costs through more home working.
‘We have not had any profit warnings due to Covid although it has probably caused a bit of pressure in commercial real estate and exposure to that,’ he said. ‘We have economic uncertainty at the moment but I would still expect some legal businesses to join the market in the coming years.’
- Let us know who you think should be on the 2021 Power List LawFuel uses a range of lawyers in private and […]
- Leading Lawyer Joins the BarJeremy Johnson has joined the Bar, leaving Wynn Williams the firm he joined in 2008. As signaled in our article on the […]
- The ‘Eat What You Kill’ Mindset Means More Law Partners Taking Work From Juniors To Beat Billing TargetsPartners at US law firms are taking a greater share of the work from junior colleagues during the pandemic, research suggests, as […]
- Australian Law Firms More Resilient Than Others in The Face of the PandemicThe global pandemic has affected Australian law firms less than many others globally, although it is seeing partners everywhere working harder. The […]
- Forget the Slow, Step Change for Law Firms – How the Pandemic Is Pushing Law Firms 3 Years Into The FutureThe coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has changed the way we all live, but for law firms it has also served to accelerate […]
- Dan Garner – The pandemic and increasing law career options mean more lawyers than ever are seeking non-law careers, a law degree […]
- Law Society seeks public understanding of lawyers roles in terrorism sentencingThe sentencing of the man who carried out the Christchurch terrorism attack in 2019 has begun in the Christchurch High Court today. […]
Leave a Reply