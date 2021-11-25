Litigation Finance News – Woodsford Announces International Expansion of Litigation Finance Enterprise With Strategic Hires

Woodsford, the global litigation finance and ESG business, has announced further expansion with the appointment of Hon. Michael Barker QC to its Investment Advisory Panel and Deborah Mazer, Hugh Tait, Diane Chisomu and Oscar Moore to its global executive team.

Michael Barker was a Judge of the Supreme Court of Western Australia from 2002 – 2009 and the President of the State Administrative Tribunal of Western Australia from its foundation in 2005 until 2009. From 2009 – 2019, he was a Judge of the Federal Court of Australia.

Deborah Mazer is a U.S. lawyer and former litigator with a broad range of trial and appellate experience. Her expertise includes complex commercial, bankruptcy, mass tort, securities, tax controversy, and IP litigation. Before joining Woodsford as an Investment Officer, Deborah worked at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York. She is a graduate of Yale Law School.

Hugh Tait is an Australian qualified lawyer who has worked on a diverse range of complex, large-scale disputes, including class/collective actions in both Australia and England. Before joining Woodsford as an Investment Officer, Hugh was employed at Hausfeld in London, and before coming to England, was employed at one of Australia’s leading law firms, HWL Ebsworth.

Diane Chisomu and Oscar Moore have both joined Woodsford’s London team as Junior Investment Associates.

“From our foundation as a third party funder that helps level the playing field in David v Goliath litigation, Woodsford has grown into a successful ESG business, holding major corporates to account when wrongdoing occurs. Whether it is helping consumers achieve collective redress, ensuring that inventors are properly compensated when Big Tech infringes intellectual property rights, or helping shareholders in escalated engagement with listed companies, our team is committed to access to justice. These exceptional appointments will help support continued growth in our key international markets.” said Steven Friel, Woodsford’s CEO.

Michael Barker commented, “I’m excited to have joined a flourishing business that has ambitious future plans, particularly in Australia, my home turf. I hope my expertise will facilitate further growth both here and beyond.”

About Woodsford

Founded in 2010 and with a presence in London, New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Toronto, Singapore, Brisbane and Tel Aviv, Woodsford’s team blends extensive business experience with world-class legal expertise.

Woodsford is a founder member of both the International Legal Finance Association (ILFA) and the Association of Litigation Funders of England & Wales (ALF). Woodsford’s Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Barnes, sits on the board of both organisations.