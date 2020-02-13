Litigation Law Promotions at DLA Piper, California

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Powered by LawFuel –Matthew Miller, Robert Nolan and Michael Fluhr join DLA Piper’s Litigation practice in Northern California

February 10, 2020 – DLA Piper announced today that Matthew Miller and Robert Nolan have joined the firm’s Litigation practice as partners in Northern California, based in the San Francisco office, and Michael Fluhr has joined as of counsel, also based in San Francisco.

Miller has extensive experience in cryptocurrency and blockchain matters, as well as complex business litigation and breach of contract and unfair competition matters, including misappropriation of intellectual property, business interference torts, breach of employment contracts and breach of joint venture agreements. His practice also includes a broad range of employment, product liability, real estate and construction litigation.

Nolan focuses on unfair competition, trade secret misappropriation and intellectual property disputes. He represents technology companies in commercial disputes and class action litigation. He also has broad experience representing companies in international disputes and arbitrations. He has served as outside general counsel to a family owned and operated business for many years, and he currently serves on the board of directors of OneJustice, a nonprofit legal services organization.

Fluhr focuses his practice on various types of complex commercial litigation, including in the fields of securities, blockchain and digital assets, and product liability.

“The addition of Matt, Rob and Michael to our practice will strengthen our commercial litigation capabilities considerably, as they bring experience successfully handling a wide range of disputes in areas that are top of mind for our clients now and will continue to be highly relevant in the future,” said James Brogan, co-chair of DLA Piper’s US Litigation practice.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our San Francisco-based team with the addition of these three accomplished litigators,” said Stephen Cowan, managing partner of the firm’s San Francisco office. “As we continue to grow our presence in Northern California, Matt, Rob and Michael will be valuable resources for clients operating in a wide range of sectors, and we are pleased to welcome them on board.”

Miller, Nolan and Fluhr join from Squire Patton Boggs. Miller received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles. Nolan received his J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law and his B.A. from Tufts University. Fluhr received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.S. from Pennsylvania State University.

Recent LawFuel Headlines