Littler Adds Former NLRB Attorney in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (May 3, 2021) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has added Alan L. Merriman as an associate in its New Haven office. Merriman joins Littler from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), where he was a field attorney from 2014 to 2021.

“With nearly a decade of service at the NLRB, Alan is a highly experienced traditional labor lawyer and a strong addition to our team,” said Lori Alexander, Littler’s office managing shareholder in New Haven. “The NLRB is a very impactful agency for employers across the country, particularly in the wake of a new presidential administration, which is why Alan’s deep understanding of the agency will benefit our clients in the Connecticut and New England regions, as well as nationally.”

During his time at the NLRB, Merriman handled hundreds of unfair labor practice charges and representation case investigations involving both petitions and elections. He has managed several unfair labor practice hearings before administrative law judges and has successfully negotiated resolutions to a variety of complex labor matters.

“Littler has built an impressive and talented team of lawyers that can advise employers on the full spectrum of labor law and union-related issues,” Merriman said. “I look forward to working with the team in New Haven, as well as leveraging the vast knowledge and resources of the firm’s Labor Management Relations Practice Group to grow my practice.”

Littler’s Labor Management Relations Practice Group is comprised of attorneys, including several former NLRB attorneys, with deep experience representing management in all aspects of labor relations. The group counsels companies on such issues as lawful union avoidance, managing the myriad issues that arise during union elections, collective bargaining and labor arbitrations. Littler’s attorneys have brought thousands of matters before the NLRB and regularly navigate unfair labor practice charges through investigations, favorable settlements, hearings and appeals.

In addition to his legal practice, Merriman currently serves as a Major, Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer for the National Guard. His duties in that role include serving as Special Victims’ Counsel for service members who report sexual assault and harassment and providing counsel on cyber law and ethics issues. He also regularly advises the Connecticut National Guard command on sexual harassment and assault prevention and response actions.

Merriman is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and was the 2005 Connecticut National Guard Soldier of the Year. He received his J.D. and B.S. from the University of Connecticut.

