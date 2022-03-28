Littler Attorneys Selected for 2022 Diversity Law Leadership Programs

(March 25, 2022) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that eight of its attorneys have been selected for the 2022 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Fellows and Pathfinders programs and the National Employment Law Council (NELC) Academy.

“We are thrilled to have this outstanding group of attorneys represent Littler through their participation in these esteemed programs,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president and Paul Bateman, Chief Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Officer, in a joint statement. “At Littler, we have a deep commitment to furthering inclusion, equity and diversity, which closely aligns with both the LCLD and the NELC Academy’s commitment in providing significant professional development opportunities for diverse attorneys.”

LCLD Fellows and Pathfinders:

Shareholder Michelle Holmes (Los Angeles) was selected to serve in the 2022 LCLD fellows class, while Associate Ross Reyes (Dallas) was chosen as the 2022 LCLD pathfinder. Founded in 2009, the LCLD is a growing organization of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession. The LCLD Fellows Program, which has trained more than 1,600 mid-career attorneys since 2011, is one of the organization’s most important initiatives. Since 2015, the LCLD Pathfinder Program has trained nearly 700 early-career attorneys by exposing participants to intensive training, experiential learning and opportunities to network with peers, LCLD Fellows and Alumni in small group gatherings.

NELC Academy:

Associates Adriana Foreman (New York), Jacqueline Menendez (San Jose), Alan Persaud (Miami), Alan Sims (Los Angeles), Quang Trang (Minneapolis) and Veronica Zamago (Los Angeles) have been selected to serve as academy fellows for the NELC. This will be Foreman’s second year as an academy fellow. The NELC is dedicated to enriching the minority bar among management-side employment lawyers through initiatives like the Fellows program. The NELC Academy Fellows program provides advanced skills training, mentor relationships and exposure to a national network of experienced and diverse labor and employment attorneys.

In addition to supporting the LCLD and the NELC and their missions, the firm is involved in a number of national and local diversity organizations. Within the firm, Littler provides programs and initiatives that support the advancement of diverse attorneys, include its award-winning Career Advocacy Program, SOAR Program, Breaking Through initiative and its various affinity groups and Women’s Leadership Initiative, among others.

