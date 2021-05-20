Littler Opens 100th Office With New Belgium Office

With 100 Offices, 25 Countries and Over 1,600 Attorneys Worldwide, Littler is a Major Force in Global Employment and Labor Law

(May 19, 2021) Powered by LawFuel – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has opened its 100th location. Reliance|Littler, part of Littler’s global platform, has expanded its presence in Belgium with a new office in Ghent. The office, which is its third in Belgium, will be led by partners Edward Carlier and Koen de Bisschop.

“Reaching 100 offices around the world is a clear signal that our expansion strategy and model for serving clients’ global labor and employment needs is resonating with multinational companies,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s Managing Director and President. “It also underscores our reputation of being local everywhere as we remain focused on continuously strengthening the customized, high-quality legal counsel we provide to global employers.”

Since establishing its first international location in Caracas, Venezuela, in late 2010, Littler has grown rapidly across the globe. The firm opened two offices in Mexico in 2012 and, soon after, expanded into several other regions in Latin America – with the most recent being Brazil through a correspondent office relationship. In 2015, Littler bolstered its North American presence by opening an office in Toronto, Canada, while also establishing its first foothold in Europe with a move into Germany. Just six years later, Littler now has locations in 11 European countries, including a new office in Ireland that opened in January 2021. The firm has also continued to grow its presence in the Asia Pacific region, building on the opening of a Singapore office in late 2019 that serves as its APAC Regional Hub, and in North America, where it continues to add new talent across offices. Littler now has more than 1,600 attorneys practicing across 25 countries.

“Littler’s approach to combining its vast resources and knowledge in labor and employment law with local firms well-versed in their regions’ laws and business practices has proven effective,” said Edward Carlier, shareholder and a founder of Reliance|Littler. “Since joining forces with Littler nearly three years ago, we have been able to offer our clients personal, local legal counsel across the many jurisdictions in which they operate, as well as serve an array of clients doing business in Belgium. We are excited to expand our capabilities in Belgium through our new office in Ghent.”

“Belgium is home to the European Union’s headquarters, making it an important political and business hub,” added Stephan Swinkels, a Littler shareholder who helps lead the development and integration of the firm’s global practice. “Known for providing superior counsel to Belgian and international clients and for its unique ability to work in Dutch, French and English, Reliance|Littler’s further growth in the region will provide additional value to our clients in Belgium and around the world.”

Littler’s international operations span four continents – North America, South America, Asia and Europe – and include Austria, Belgium, Brazil (via a correspondent counsel relationship), Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Poland, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Venezuela. The firm’s global capabilities also include lawyers with exceptional international experience, including practitioners dually licensed in the U.S. and Australia, Brazil, Japan, New Zealand, Russia and South Africa.

About Reliance|Littler

Reliance|Littler is a labor and employment law boutique in Belgium with offices in Brussels, Mechelen and Ghent. Founded in 2009, the firm provides legal advice and defends companies on a wide range of matters, including collective bargaining, representation before government agencies, audits, training, compliance with privacy and data security laws, global mobility, restructurings, hiring and termination, workplace discrimination and harassment, and non-compete agreements. Reliance|Littler and its attorneys have been recognized as leaders in labor and employment law in Chambers & Partners and Legal 500. For more information visit: https://reliancelaw.be.

About Littler

With more than 1,600 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow. For more information, visit www.littler.com.