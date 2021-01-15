London Real Estate Lawyer Joins Gibson Dunn From Herbert Smith Freehills

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is pleased to announce that Robert Carr will join the firm as a partner in the London office. Carr will join from Herbert Smith Freehills and will continue his real estate finance practice at Gibson Dunn.

“We are pleased to have Rob join us,” said Ken Doran, Chairman and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn. “Rob has an excellent reputation in the London real estate and finance communities. He will be an excellent addition and perfect complement to our London transactional team, an area of strategic focus and growth for the firm.”

“We are excited Rob will be joining the team,” said Alan Samson, Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate Practice Group. “Rob is one of the most impressive real estate finance lawyers in the London market, is well known to and already works with a number of our important clients and will complement our already well regarded London and European real estate and finance practices. Rob’s hire builds on the arrival of Jeremy Kenley, one of the best known real estate private equity lawyers in the European market. We look forward to his arrival.”

About Robert Carr

Carr focuses his practice on real estate finance, representing both sponsors and lenders in transactions across the UK and Europe. He has considerable experience in mezzanine finance, development finance and acquisition finance, representing high-profile private equity sponsors and managing out distressed debt opportunities secured on real estate.

Carr has been practicing with Herbert Smith Freehills in London since qualifying in 2006. He earned his LLB with Honours from the University of Glasgow in 2002 and received a diploma in legal practice in 2003 from the University of Strathclyde School of Law.

About Gibson Dunn’s Real Estate Practice

Gibson Dunn’s Real Estate Practice Group handles the most sophisticated real estate transactions worldwide. Our team of lawyers handles complex and challenging matters for a wide array of clients, including owners, developers and financiers of the largest real estate projects in the United States and Europe, both in the private and public sectors.