London Sights: Must-See Attractions Near Paddington Station

London continues to be one of the world’s great cities on many fronts, tourism being one and the attractions for lawyers or anyone else visiting this top city are too numerous to mention in detail. However Paddington Station is one major station that hosts thousands of daily visitors, acting as both a central London railway terminus as well as an underground station. Located on Praed Street in Paddington it is also one of the busiest rail stations in England and arguably the most important in London – a place well known to commuters and tourists alike.

Coming into London via Paddington Station can be overwhelming for visitors, but once you’ve explored all of the restaurants and shops inside the station, you are going to want to step outside and see some sights.

There is so much to see within 10 minutes of Paddington Station that it would be impossible to see or do it all even on a dedicated trip or vacation. However, if you know you’ll be visiting London by way of Paddington, this list of the must-see attractions near Paddington Station should get you off to a wonderful start. There are a few options for luggage storage Paddington Station offers, so make judicious use of one and get ready to explore, unencumbered.

Sherlock Holmes Museum

From Paddington Station, you can take the tube directly to Baker Street to visit the infamous address of 221b Baker Street and the museum dedicated to the greatest fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes. The home features a self-tour that guides visitors through the residence, which has been outfitted exactly as described in the famous novels.

You can find many of the well-known ephemera from the series in the home, such as Holmes’ iconic hat, and the famous pipe kept in the study. There is also a period newspaper, The Times, as well as the violin that the character was known for playing. There’s even a gift shop for those interested.

Hyde Park

This enormous park is one of the many Royal attractions that the city is home to. The summer attractions feature boating on the lake or taking a dip in the lido. The waters are chilly, but in the heat of summer, they can be invigorating.

Hyde Park is also home to two Serpentine art galleries that are open to exploration. These galleries are filled with modern art exhibitions and are accompanied by neighboring Italian Gardens and memorials. Hyde Park is a brief ten-minute walk from Paddington Station.

Royal Albert Hall

Another breathtaking Royal attraction, the Royal Albert Hall is known for being a hub of evening arts and culture events. They host a dynamic array of attractions that include classical orchestras, ballets, and more modern events like Cirque du Soleil.

Additionally, they host some late-night jazz sessions that have been known to be very enjoyable. If you stop by in the mornings on the weekend, they host classical listening coffee mornings. You can reach the Royal Albert Hall in only 10 minutes by taxi.

Paddington Basin

Paddington Basin is a hub of local eateries, mostly fueled by local office populations. There are some incredibly beautiful views of the canal that you can enjoy while indulging in any number of delicious food and drink options.

There are options for Australian brunches, as well as specialized Scandinavian cuisine, and some of the best pizza available in the area. If you aren’t hungry, there’s always room for a drink, and the basin has some great spots for craft beers and mixed drinks.

Little Venice

Another gem on the canals, Little Venice is one of the most romantic places in the city and is a great place for a quick getaway if you and your partner happen to be in the city for a little while by way of Paddington.

The entire area is tranquil and can be explored on foot, or you can opt to hire a narrowboat for a quick cruise. You can even have the operator stop at one of the many waterside eateries, cafes, or pubs so that you can grab some food and drink while you take in the blissful ambiance.

Oxford Street & Regent Street

The ultimate London high street shopping experience is only 8 minutes from Paddington Station by tube. Oxford Street is the pinnacle of fashion and jewelry, as well as home to the top-tier department store, Selfridges. Regent Street has shops for designer labels for those brand addicts that need a little retail therapy.

The Marylebone Farmers Market

The weekly Marylebone Farmers Market is held on Sundays, and if you are in the area it is one of the best possible places to have lunch. There are a ton of big-name restaurants in Paddington, but at Marylebone Farmers Market, you’ll have access to seasonal, fresh goodies that you can’t get anywhere else. They even have some pre-made takeaway meals.

Must-See Attractions Near Paddington Station

If you are looking for things to do near Paddington Station, you will find that there are probably more than you thought. While it can be a little daunting to try and see everything, this list should give you a great mix of culture and activities, so no matter what you like to do there should be several options on this list that you should enjoy.

