M&A Lawyer Marc Samuels Joins DLA Piper in Washington DC

February 19, 2020 – DLA Piper announced today that Marc Samuel has joined the firm’s Corporate practice as a partner in Washington, DC and New York.

Samuel focuses on private equity and M&A transactions, as well as corporate governance, finance and commercial matters. He has extensive experience managing transactions across a broad range of industries, including technology, communications, cybersecurity, defense, sports, healthcare and life sciences.

Samuel’s practice complements DLA Piper’s leading transactional practice. DLA Piper is the only law firm to rank among the top five most active law firms for each of global M&A, private equity and venture capital deal volume, according to PitchBook‘s 2019 global league tables report, ranking first for M&A transactions, second for private equity transactions and fifth for venture capital transactions.

“Marc brings an impressive background handling sophisticated cross-border transactions for clients in the US and in Europe, Asia and elsewhere across the globe,” said Joe Alexander, global co-chair of DLA Piper’s Corporate and Private Equity practices. “His vast transactional experience, including his work with leading private equity firms, will complement our global platform and be an invaluable resource for clients.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Marc to the firm and to our Corporate team in DC and New York, where we are focused on strategically expanding our capabilities and experience, particularly in key areas such as private equity and technology, where we are seeing increased demand from clients,” said Jeff Lehrer, managing partner of the firm’s Washington, DC office. “Marc’s addition to the firm will enable us to expand our service offerings to meet the needs of companies operating in those rapidly evolving industries.”

Samuel received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, his M.B.A. from Georgetown University and his B.B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

